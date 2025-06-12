Police Crackdown: Arrests Made in Jammu Firing Case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced the arrest of four individuals in connection to a recent shooting in the Gangyal area, calling it a 'significant breakthrough.' Among those arrested, Paramjeet Singh, a newly released criminal, is linked to the incident.

A viral video showing three suspects being publicly beaten by canes and belts has sparked a social media debate over potential police misconduct. Despite the outcry, authorities have yet to release an official statement on the matter.

The arrested include Surinder Singh, Harjot Singh also known as 'Anda,' Raman Kumar, and Mohd Ashraf, all of whom have alleged ties to organized crime activities. Police are continuing their investigation to identify remaining conspirators and unravel the extent of the criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)