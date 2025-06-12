Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Arrests Made in Jammu Firing Case

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested four suspects linked to a recent firing incident, marking a breakthrough in the case. The public beating of three suspects has sparked controversy online, with discussions around police excess. The arrested individuals are believed to be connected to organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 00:11 IST
Police Crackdown: Arrests Made in Jammu Firing Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced the arrest of four individuals in connection to a recent shooting in the Gangyal area, calling it a 'significant breakthrough.' Among those arrested, Paramjeet Singh, a newly released criminal, is linked to the incident.

A viral video showing three suspects being publicly beaten by canes and belts has sparked a social media debate over potential police misconduct. Despite the outcry, authorities have yet to release an official statement on the matter.

The arrested include Surinder Singh, Harjot Singh also known as 'Anda,' Raman Kumar, and Mohd Ashraf, all of whom have alleged ties to organized crime activities. Police are continuing their investigation to identify remaining conspirators and unravel the extent of the criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

 India
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025