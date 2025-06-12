U.S. Authorizes Voluntary Dependent Evacuation from Middle East
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth allows military dependents' voluntary departure from Middle Eastern locations due to ongoing tensions. The U.S. Central Command prioritizes the safety of its personnel and collaborates with the Department of State and allies to maintain readiness for various missions.
In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sanctioned the voluntary evacuation of military dependents across the region, according to a U.S. official speaking to Reuters on Wednesday.
The official emphasized, "The safety and security of our service members and their families remains our highest priority. U.S. Central Command is closely monitoring the developing situation."
Collaboration is underway with the Department of State and key allies in the region to ensure readiness for diverse missions. Most affected dependents are stationed in Bahrain, a second source confirmed.
