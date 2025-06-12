Left Menu

Ex-CIA Analyst Sentenced for Leaking Classified Israeli Strike Plans

Former CIA analyst Asif William Rahman was sentenced to 37 months in prison for leaking classified Israeli plans to strike Iran. Rahman admitted to illegally distributing sensitive information, which appeared online and heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. He was arrested in Cambodia and sentenced in Virginia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 05:26 IST
Ex-CIA Analyst Sentenced for Leaking Classified Israeli Strike Plans

A former CIA analyst, Asif William Rahman, received a 37-month prison sentence for leaking classified Israeli plans to strike Iran, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Rahman, who worked at the CIA since 2016, pleaded guilty to illegally downloading, printing, and distributing sensitive information in 2024. The leaks occurred amid high tensions between Israel and Iran, following a ballistic missile exchange and a retaliatory strike plan by Israel.

Court records indicate Rahman, a Virginia resident, was arrested in Cambodia. His actions were condemned by U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert for breaching trust and compromising national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025