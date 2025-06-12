Ex-CIA Analyst Sentenced for Leaking Classified Israeli Strike Plans
Former CIA analyst Asif William Rahman was sentenced to 37 months in prison for leaking classified Israeli plans to strike Iran. Rahman admitted to illegally distributing sensitive information, which appeared online and heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. He was arrested in Cambodia and sentenced in Virginia.
A former CIA analyst, Asif William Rahman, received a 37-month prison sentence for leaking classified Israeli plans to strike Iran, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Rahman, who worked at the CIA since 2016, pleaded guilty to illegally downloading, printing, and distributing sensitive information in 2024. The leaks occurred amid high tensions between Israel and Iran, following a ballistic missile exchange and a retaliatory strike plan by Israel.
Court records indicate Rahman, a Virginia resident, was arrested in Cambodia. His actions were condemned by U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert for breaching trust and compromising national security.
