Ex-CIA Analyst Sentenced for Leaking Classified Israeli Strike Plans

A former CIA analyst, Asif William Rahman, received a 37-month prison sentence for leaking classified Israeli plans to strike Iran, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Rahman, who worked at the CIA since 2016, pleaded guilty to illegally downloading, printing, and distributing sensitive information in 2024. The leaks occurred amid high tensions between Israel and Iran, following a ballistic missile exchange and a retaliatory strike plan by Israel.

Court records indicate Rahman, a Virginia resident, was arrested in Cambodia. His actions were condemned by U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert for breaching trust and compromising national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)