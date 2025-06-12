Troops March: U.S. National Guard and Marines Deployed in Los Angeles
The Trump administration is deploying 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to protect federal property amid ongoing protests. The deployment is under the command of Task Force 51, with contributions from California National Guard and the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines. Legal backing stems from Title 10 of the U.S. Code.
- Country:
- United States
In response to the escalating protests in Los Angeles, President Donald Trump's administration has announced the deployment of 4,000 National Guard members alongside 700 Marines. Their mission is to safeguard federal assets and personnel amid the city's ongoing unrest.
The National Guard units, largely part-time soldiers trained for state emergencies, are sourced mainly from the California National Guard, with a significant contingent from the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The active-duty Marines, who specialize in rapid global response, hail from the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, based in Twentynine Palms.
This deployment, forming Task Force 51, is legally supported by Title 10 of the U.S. Code, allowing federal activation under conditions of rebellion or threat. While tasked with federal property protection and assisting ICE, direct law enforcement remains outside their mandate due to the Posse Comitatus Act.
