Assam CM's Firm Stance on NRC and Foreign Nationals

In a bold statement, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, declared the state government's intent to deport foreigners, regardless of their inclusion in the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He expressed skepticism about the NRC's ability to accurately determine citizenship, emphasizing that it cannot serve as the sole criterion.

Despite being updated under the Supreme Court's guidance, the NRC excluded over 19 lakh applicants when released in 2019 and has not been officially recognized. Sarma criticized its execution, suggesting that some individuals exploited the system to wrongfully secure citizenship, prompting the state's strict policy on expulsion.

As part of a nationwide effort to address illegal immigration, multiple detentions occurred across Assam, with several individuals being sent back to Bangladesh. Sarma also accused social activist Harsh Mander of influencing the NRC process through unethical means. Moving forward, he announced plans to enforce the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, for rigorous action.

