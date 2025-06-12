Left Menu

Assam CM's Firm Stance on NRC and Foreign Nationals

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, advocates pushing back foreigners despite their inclusion in the NRC, citing doubts about its validity. With over 19 lakh left out when updated in 2019, the NRC remains unofficial. Sarma emphasizes a need for comprehensive scrutiny and stringent policies for detecting and deporting illegal immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:21 IST
Assam CM's Firm Stance on NRC and Foreign Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, declared the state government's intent to deport foreigners, regardless of their inclusion in the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He expressed skepticism about the NRC's ability to accurately determine citizenship, emphasizing that it cannot serve as the sole criterion.

Despite being updated under the Supreme Court's guidance, the NRC excluded over 19 lakh applicants when released in 2019 and has not been officially recognized. Sarma criticized its execution, suggesting that some individuals exploited the system to wrongfully secure citizenship, prompting the state's strict policy on expulsion.

As part of a nationwide effort to address illegal immigration, multiple detentions occurred across Assam, with several individuals being sent back to Bangladesh. Sarma also accused social activist Harsh Mander of influencing the NRC process through unethical means. Moving forward, he announced plans to enforce the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, for rigorous action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025