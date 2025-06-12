UN Seeks Ceasefire and Aid Amid Gaza Crisis
The UN General Assembly is set to vote on a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, release of hostages, and lifting of Israeli restrictions for aid delivery. The draft emphasizes Israel's duty to aid Palestinians under international law, amid a dire humanitarian crisis in the region.
The United Nations General Assembly is poised to vote on a crucial resolution Thursday, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The proposed resolution calls for the release of hostages held by Hamas and the opening of Israeli border crossings for essential aid deliveries.
The resolution, crafted by Spain, explicitly condemns the use of starvation as a warfare tactic. Experts have warned of widespread hunger in Gaza, placing two million Palestinians at risk unless Israel lifts its prolonged blockade. Last week, the UN Security Council's similar attempt was thwarted by a US veto due to the absence of a hostage release clause.
The General Assembly's resolution comes without veto power and is largely symbolic, reflecting global sentiment. It underscores the urgency of humanitarian assistance and stresses mediation efforts, while supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a notion Israel continues to reject.
