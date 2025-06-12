Left Menu

UN Seeks Ceasefire and Aid Amid Gaza Crisis

The UN General Assembly is set to vote on a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, release of hostages, and lifting of Israeli restrictions for aid delivery. The draft emphasizes Israel's duty to aid Palestinians under international law, amid a dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:49 IST
UN Seeks Ceasefire and Aid Amid Gaza Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations General Assembly is poised to vote on a crucial resolution Thursday, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The proposed resolution calls for the release of hostages held by Hamas and the opening of Israeli border crossings for essential aid deliveries.

The resolution, crafted by Spain, explicitly condemns the use of starvation as a warfare tactic. Experts have warned of widespread hunger in Gaza, placing two million Palestinians at risk unless Israel lifts its prolonged blockade. Last week, the UN Security Council's similar attempt was thwarted by a US veto due to the absence of a hostage release clause.

The General Assembly's resolution comes without veto power and is largely symbolic, reflecting global sentiment. It underscores the urgency of humanitarian assistance and stresses mediation efforts, while supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a notion Israel continues to reject.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025