Odisha Tensions Rise: Internet Shutdown Amid Cattle Smuggling Clash

In response to escalating tensions in Odisha's Bhadrak district, internet services have been suspended following a deadly clash related to cattle smuggling, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout explained that the internet blackout, effective for 24 hours from 6 a.m. Thursday, aims to preserve local law and order. Additional police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to prevent further unrest.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member of the deceased, identified as Santosh Parida, who succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. The police reported 12 arrests, including the main accused, with ongoing efforts to apprehend others involved.