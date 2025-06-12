Left Menu

Odisha Tensions Rise: Internet Shutdown Amid Cattle Smuggling Clash

In Odisha's Bhadrak district, internet services were suspended following the death of a man during a clash over cattle smuggling. Police have increased security measures, and the Chief Minister has announced compensation for the victim's family. Authorities have arrested 12 individuals, including the main suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:18 IST
Odisha Tensions Rise: Internet Shutdown Amid Cattle Smuggling Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating tensions in Odisha's Bhadrak district, internet services have been suspended following a deadly clash related to cattle smuggling, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout explained that the internet blackout, effective for 24 hours from 6 a.m. Thursday, aims to preserve local law and order. Additional police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to prevent further unrest.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member of the deceased, identified as Santosh Parida, who succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. The police reported 12 arrests, including the main accused, with ongoing efforts to apprehend others involved.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025