Odisha Tensions Rise: Internet Shutdown Amid Cattle Smuggling Clash
In Odisha's Bhadrak district, internet services were suspended following the death of a man during a clash over cattle smuggling. Police have increased security measures, and the Chief Minister has announced compensation for the victim's family. Authorities have arrested 12 individuals, including the main suspect.
In response to escalating tensions in Odisha's Bhadrak district, internet services have been suspended following a deadly clash related to cattle smuggling, authorities confirmed on Thursday.
Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout explained that the internet blackout, effective for 24 hours from 6 a.m. Thursday, aims to preserve local law and order. Additional police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to prevent further unrest.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member of the deceased, identified as Santosh Parida, who succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. The police reported 12 arrests, including the main accused, with ongoing efforts to apprehend others involved.
