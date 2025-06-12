Foreign Investors Eye Japanese Markets Amid Trade Hopes

Foreign investors surged into Japanese markets last week, attracted by hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations and favorable currency conditions. This influx comes as the Ministry of Finance reported a significant 10-week streak of foreign investment in Japanese stocks amounting to 180.2 billion yen for the week ending June 7.

The same period saw foreign entities acquiring long-term Japanese bonds worth 219.8 billion yen and short-term bills valued at 31 billion yen. Conversely, data revealed a repatriation wave with Japanese investors offloading approximately 2.09 trillion yen in overseas assets, hinting at a strategic realignment in response to market shifts.

The yen's movements also played a critical role, showing a slight 0.6% dip last week amidst a 9.2% annual rise. This depreciation against the dollar made yen-based investments more appealing globally. However, Japanese equities took a hit as President Donald Trump's tariff announcement reignited trade dilemmas, overshadowing the promising framework agreement with Beijing.

