Left Menu

Foreign Investors Eye Japanese Markets Amid Trade Hopes

Foreign investors showed keen interest in Japanese stocks and bonds driven by U.S.-China trade deal hopes, strong auction demand, and yen fluctuations. Despite the yen's rally, Japanese markets saw a 10-week foreign investment surge, as local investors net sold overseas assets and navigated trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:38 IST
Foreign Investors Eye Japanese Markets Amid Trade Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign investors surged into Japanese markets last week, attracted by hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations and favorable currency conditions. This influx comes as the Ministry of Finance reported a significant 10-week streak of foreign investment in Japanese stocks amounting to 180.2 billion yen for the week ending June 7.

The same period saw foreign entities acquiring long-term Japanese bonds worth 219.8 billion yen and short-term bills valued at 31 billion yen. Conversely, data revealed a repatriation wave with Japanese investors offloading approximately 2.09 trillion yen in overseas assets, hinting at a strategic realignment in response to market shifts.

The yen's movements also played a critical role, showing a slight 0.6% dip last week amidst a 9.2% annual rise. This depreciation against the dollar made yen-based investments more appealing globally. However, Japanese equities took a hit as President Donald Trump's tariff announcement reignited trade dilemmas, overshadowing the promising framework agreement with Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025