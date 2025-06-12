Left Menu

Exiled from Home: The Afghan Exodus from Pakistan

Amid an expansive crackdown, nearly 1 million Afghans have been expelled from Pakistan, fueling humanitarian challenges. Forced to leave their lives behind, families have sought refuge in Afghanistan, facing uncertain futures. Aid organizations struggle to cope with the growing influx, while tensions persist between Pakistan and Afghanistan over militancy allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Torkham | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:09 IST
Exiled from Home: The Afghan Exodus from Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected directive, Sher Khan, a 42-year-old Afghan, faced a 45-minute deadline to leave Pakistan forever. Returning from his job in a brick factory, a plainclothes policeman ordered him to uproot his life, forcing a swift departure with his family, leaving behind belongings amassed over decades.

Born to parents who fled the Soviet invasion of 1979, Khan is among hundreds of thousands expelled under Pakistan's October 2023 crackdown on foreigners deemed illegal. Almost 1 million Afghans have left, departing their homes in a massive exodus driven by government mandates.

Seeking refuge in Afghanistan's Torkham camp, families receive aid through organizations like Aseel and face daunting resettlement challenges. Meanwhile, the political backdrop remains tense, as Pakistan accuses Afghans of harboring militants, a claim Kabul rejects, adding to the complexity of the exodus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025