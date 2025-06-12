Exiled from Home: The Afghan Exodus from Pakistan

In an unexpected directive, Sher Khan, a 42-year-old Afghan, faced a 45-minute deadline to leave Pakistan forever. Returning from his job in a brick factory, a plainclothes policeman ordered him to uproot his life, forcing a swift departure with his family, leaving behind belongings amassed over decades.

Born to parents who fled the Soviet invasion of 1979, Khan is among hundreds of thousands expelled under Pakistan's October 2023 crackdown on foreigners deemed illegal. Almost 1 million Afghans have left, departing their homes in a massive exodus driven by government mandates.

Seeking refuge in Afghanistan's Torkham camp, families receive aid through organizations like Aseel and face daunting resettlement challenges. Meanwhile, the political backdrop remains tense, as Pakistan accuses Afghans of harboring militants, a claim Kabul rejects, adding to the complexity of the exodus.

(With inputs from agencies.)