NDA Government's Milestones in Andhra Pradesh: A Year of Progress

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked the first anniversary of the NDA government's tenure in Andhra Pradesh by pledging ongoing support for welfare and development initiatives. Naidu expressed gratitude for the public's continued support, promising further improvements for the region.

Amid financial challenges, significant measures such as pensions and the Anna Canteens were introduced in the past year. Naidu emphasized the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers, highlighting the procurement of 55 tonnes of paddy and upcoming 'Annadata Sukhibava' financial aid.

The administration has prioritized irrigation projects to ensure water supply across agricultural lands and aims to attract investments for job creation. Naidu acknowledged the support received over the past year and expressed his determination for continued success in the future.

