Sand Smugglers Unmasked: Clash in Chhattisgarh Village
In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, villagers clashed with a sand mafia over illegal sand mining. An altercation led to an assault on three locals. The culprits fled after firing shots, but two were apprehended. Police have launched a manhunt to catch the fleeing smugglers.
- Country:
- India
In a tense standoff, villagers in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district found themselves in a confrontation with an alleged sand mafia engaged in illegal mining activities.
On Wednesday night, the dispute flared when locals objected to sand being illicitly extracted from the Shivnath river during a village celebration. This prompted an assault by the accused, who subsequently fired into the air before escaping in vehicles, police report.
Authorities have arrested a local corporator and an excavator driver. Efforts continue to apprehend the remaining culprits who fled the scene, and police have seized vital evidence including machinery used in the illegal operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sand
- mafia
- illegal mining
- Chhattisgarh
- villagers
- assault
- arrest
- police
- Rajnandgaon
- smugglers
ALSO READ
Federal Judges Thwart Trump's Legal Assault on Top Law Firms
Varsity student sexual assault case: Prosecution has proved case beyond reasonable doubt, says Mahila Court in Chennai.
Chennai Police Launch Probe into Alleged Assault on Relief Volunteers
Guilty Verdict in Anna University Assault Case Strikes Political Chord
Dramatic Midnight Arrests: Police Foil Suspicious Motorists’ Escape