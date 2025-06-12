Sand Smugglers Unmasked: Clash in Chhattisgarh Village

In a tense standoff, villagers in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district found themselves in a confrontation with an alleged sand mafia engaged in illegal mining activities.

On Wednesday night, the dispute flared when locals objected to sand being illicitly extracted from the Shivnath river during a village celebration. This prompted an assault by the accused, who subsequently fired into the air before escaping in vehicles, police report.

Authorities have arrested a local corporator and an excavator driver. Efforts continue to apprehend the remaining culprits who fled the scene, and police have seized vital evidence including machinery used in the illegal operations.

