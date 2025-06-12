Left Menu

Sand Smugglers Unmasked: Clash in Chhattisgarh Village

In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, villagers clashed with a sand mafia over illegal sand mining. An altercation led to an assault on three locals. The culprits fled after firing shots, but two were apprehended. Police have launched a manhunt to catch the fleeing smugglers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:31 IST
Sand Smugglers Unmasked: Clash in Chhattisgarh Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense standoff, villagers in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district found themselves in a confrontation with an alleged sand mafia engaged in illegal mining activities.

On Wednesday night, the dispute flared when locals objected to sand being illicitly extracted from the Shivnath river during a village celebration. This prompted an assault by the accused, who subsequently fired into the air before escaping in vehicles, police report.

Authorities have arrested a local corporator and an excavator driver. Efforts continue to apprehend the remaining culprits who fled the scene, and police have seized vital evidence including machinery used in the illegal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025