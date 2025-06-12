Dramatic Arrest: Accused Child Rapist Apprehended After Police Shootout
A 26-year-old man, Shivam Sachan, accused of raping a six-year-old girl, was arrested after a shootout with police near Ghatampur. Sachan was injured in the encounter. The child remains critically injured in the hospital. Sachan initially deceived police but later confessed to the crime during interrogation.
A 26-year-old man, identified as Shivam Sachan alias Kallu, was apprehended by authorities following a tense encounter with police in the Ghatampur area on Thursday. Accused of raping a six-year-old girl, Sachan sustained injuries during the incident.
Police reports highlight the accused's attempt to evade capture after the heinous act, which left the young victim severely injured and in critical condition at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.
Officials, including DCP Deependra Nath Chaudhary, noted that Sachan fired upon law enforcement officers, narrowly missing a Station House Officer. The police returned fire, leading to Sachan's injury and subsequent arrest. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, adding a layer of deception by initially joining in search efforts for the child.
