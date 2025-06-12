Israeli Forces Arrest Hamas Members Near Damascus
Israel's military conducted an arrest operation targeting members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in an area outside Damascus, Syria. Official reports from Syria indicate that one Syrian citizen was killed and seven individuals were captured during the operation.
In a strategic military move, Israel captured members of Hamas, a Palestinian militant faction, on the outskirts of Syria's capital, Damascus. This operation underscores the ongoing tension in the region.
Syria's Al Ekhbaria TV reported that the operation resulted in the death of one Syrian, with seven others taken into custody by Israeli forces.
The incident highlights the fragile political state in the region, exacerbating the already complex relations between Israel and Syria.
