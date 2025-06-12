Left Menu

Tragedy in Morena: Family Pressure Fuels Deadly Confrontation

In Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, an ex-Army man allegedly shot his widowed daughter-in-law over a dispute involving remarriage within the family. The accused, Gyan Singh Gurjar, is evading capture after the fatal shooting. The victim's brother claims the motive was her refusal to comply with the remarriage demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, a 65-year-old ex-Army man allegedly shot dead his widowed daughter-in-law after she rebuffed his demand to remarry within the family, according to both her relatives and local police.

The suspect, Gyan Singh Gurjar, is currently on the run following the fatal incident which took place near Sikroda canal in the Civil Lines police area, approximately 8km from Morena district headquarters. Authorities revealed that Priyanka, the 38-year-old victim, died instantly from a gunshot wound inflicted by a country-made firearm.

Police officer Darshan Lal Shukla confirmed that the accused has been charged with murder. Investigations are ongoing into allegations that Priyanka was killed because she rejected the proposal to marry her father-in-law's elder brother's son. The victim had been living at her maternal home with her three children before returning to her in-laws' house four days before the tragedy.

