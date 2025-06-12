Left Menu

Israeli Forces Detain Hamas Members in Southern Syria

Israeli forces carried out a significant operation in southern Syria to capture Hamas members accused of planning attacks. Around 100 troops entered the village of Beit Jin, leading to the detention of several individuals and the discovery of weapons. Syria TV reported one fatality in the raid.

  • Syria

In a bold raid, Israeli forces undertook an operation in southern Syria, targeting members of the Hamas group. The operation, which unfolded in the village of Beit Jin, near Lebanon's border, involved approximately 100 Israeli troops.

The Israeli military confirmed the detainees were Hamas affiliates plotting attacks on Israel. In addition to the arrests, weapons were confiscated from the area. The raid resulted in the shooting death of one individual, according to Syria TV.

The move comes after instability in Syria following the December fall of President Bashar Assad's government. While Syria and Hamas have yet to respond to the incident, Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa recently mentioned ongoing indirect talks with Israel aimed at avoiding escalated conflict.

