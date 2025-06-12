Vikas Vahan: Odisha's Journey Toward Empowerment

In a significant move to mark the first anniversary of his administration, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 'Vikas Vahan' initiative on Thursday. These vehicles will travel throughout the state, promoting awareness of the welfare schemes launched by the BJP government at both state and national levels.

During an event at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja announced that the Vikas Vahan Yatra, scheduled from June 12 to June 21, will traverse all 6,794 Gram Panchayat headquarters, five municipal corporations, and 115 urban local bodies in Odisha's 314 blocks.

The campaign, driven by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, aims to illustrate the successes of government development schemes. Through the initiative, Chief Minister Majhi and Minister Rabi Narayan Naik hope to reinforce the state's commitment to empowering citizens and improving their quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)