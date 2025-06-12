Left Menu

Vikas Vahan: Odisha's Journey Toward Empowerment

In celebration of the BJP government's one-year milestone, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Vikas Vahan' initiative in Odisha. This 10-day outreach aims to educate citizens about welfare schemes. The campaign will visit gram panchayats and urban areas across the state to bring awareness and encourage participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to mark the first anniversary of his administration, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 'Vikas Vahan' initiative on Thursday. These vehicles will travel throughout the state, promoting awareness of the welfare schemes launched by the BJP government at both state and national levels.

During an event at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja announced that the Vikas Vahan Yatra, scheduled from June 12 to June 21, will traverse all 6,794 Gram Panchayat headquarters, five municipal corporations, and 115 urban local bodies in Odisha's 314 blocks.

The campaign, driven by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, aims to illustrate the successes of government development schemes. Through the initiative, Chief Minister Majhi and Minister Rabi Narayan Naik hope to reinforce the state's commitment to empowering citizens and improving their quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

