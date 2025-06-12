Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Orders Interim Release in Stampede Case

The Karnataka High Court has granted interim release to RCB Marketing head Nikhil Sosale and others involved in the stampede case, which led to 11 deaths. The event was part of celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win. The court has asked the accused to surrender their passports.

Updated: 12-06-2025 16:19 IST
Karnataka High Court Orders Interim Release in Stampede Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered the interim release of RCB Marketing head Nikhil Sosale and three others arrested in connection with the June 4 stampede that tragically ended the lives of 11 individuals. The court's decision provided relief to those involved in the event at Chinnaswamy stadium celebrating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory.

Others who benefitted from the High Court's directive include Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar S, and Shamant N P Mavinakere of the organizing entity DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd. All were detained on June 6 and have been instructed to surrender their passports.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar presided over the case and had previously reserved his decision on the interim plea by Sosale after arguments concluded on June 11. Both Sosale and the other petitioners remain in judicial custody, as the magistrate court awaits the High Court's decision on extended custody requests.

