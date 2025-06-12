Karnataka High Court Orders Interim Release in Stampede Case

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered the interim release of RCB Marketing head Nikhil Sosale and three others arrested in connection with the June 4 stampede that tragically ended the lives of 11 individuals. The court's decision provided relief to those involved in the event at Chinnaswamy stadium celebrating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory.

Others who benefitted from the High Court's directive include Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar S, and Shamant N P Mavinakere of the organizing entity DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd. All were detained on June 6 and have been instructed to surrender their passports.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar presided over the case and had previously reserved his decision on the interim plea by Sosale after arguments concluded on June 11. Both Sosale and the other petitioners remain in judicial custody, as the magistrate court awaits the High Court's decision on extended custody requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)