Graz's Tragedy: Unveiling Hidden Torment

The 21-year-old Austrian man responsible for the country's worst school shooting was identified as Arthur A. He killed 10 people before shooting himself at his former high school in Graz. Authorities have declared three days of national mourning as the nation grapples with the tragedy.

During a search of his home, police uncovered plans for a bomb attack and a non-functional pipe bomb. Arthur, described as introverted and passionate about online shooting games, led a reclusive life. His killing spree lasted seven minutes before he shot himself in the head.

Arthur legally acquired his weapons in the months leading up to the attack, passing a psychological evaluation. While some reports allege bullying motivated the rampage, police are yet to confirm these claims. Neighbors and peers paint a picture of a solitary individual, seldom seen or known by others.

(With inputs from agencies.)