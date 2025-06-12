Left Menu

AUKUS Under Scrutiny: The Strategic Submarine Pact Faces Review

The U.S. administration under President Trump is conducting a review of the AUKUS submarine pact to ensure it aligns with its America First strategy. Britain backs the pact, highlighting its importance for Indo-Pacific security. The trilateral agreement aims to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines to counter China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:20 IST
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated a formal review of the AUKUS submarine pact, asking whether it aligns with the America First strategy. Britain acknowledges the need for the review and maintains that the agreement is vital for global peace and security.

Details of the AUKUS plan, revealed in 2023 by the United States, Australia, and Britain, emphasize the provision of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia by the early 2030s. The initiative is designed to counteract China's expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

A spokesperson for Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated the strategic importance of AUKUS, describing it as a monumental partnership in defence. He recognized the necessity for the new administration to reassess such a significant agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

