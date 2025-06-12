Tragic Drone Strike Claims Life of Toddler in Belgorod
A Ukrainian drone strike tragically killed a two-year-old boy in Russia's Belgorod region, wounding his grandmother and another adult. This event comes amid escalating drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine, with recent strikes causing multiple casualties and significant unrest in affected areas.
This week saw increased tensions as a Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's southern Belgorod region claimed the life of a young child, identified as a two-year-old boy. The attack, confirmed by local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, also left the child's grandmother and another adult injured. The tragic event has further escalated the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Recent weeks have marked a notable rise in drone strike incidents involving both nations. On Wednesday, a concentrated Russian drone assault in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulted in six fatalities and wounded 64 individuals, including nine children, according to Ukrainian officials.
The Russian defense ministry reported on Thursday that Moscow's armed forces successfully shot down 260 Ukrainian drones over the past day, intercepting 62 of them outside the designated combat zones. This surge in drone warfare reflects the growing intensity of the conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
