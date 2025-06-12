Left Menu

California Battles Trump's Military Presence Amid Immigration Protests

California contests President Trump's deployment of U.S. Marines in Los Angeles amidst protests against his immigration policies. A lawsuit seeks to block military involvement, questioning the legality of Trump's actions. Demonstrations continue across the nation, echoing wide-spread opposition to federal troop usage on U.S. soil.

Updated: 12-06-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:15 IST
California Battles Trump's Military Presence Amid Immigration Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The state of California is challenging President Donald Trump in a legal battle over his decision to send U.S. troops to Los Angeles. This move comes in the wake of large-scale protests against Trump's immigration policies that have ignited in major cities, sparking extensive debates on the military's domestic role.

On Thursday, a federal judge in San Francisco will consider California's plea for a temporary restraining order to curb military participation in law enforcement activities. State authorities seek to regain control over the National Guard and argue that Trump's actions are not legally justified.

Protests, which have been widespread but mostly peaceful, erupted following a spate of immigration raids. With national outrage growing, activist groups plan further demonstrations as Trump's decision continues to be criticized as an authoritarian overreach, amplifying political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

