Protests Erupt Over Renaming of MGNREGA in West Bengal
West Bengal Congress chief, Subhankar Sarkar, led a protest rally against the renaming of MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G, accusing the government of diluting the scheme. The protest included burning an effigy of PM Modi. Detained leaders called the renaming an attack on Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of Gram Swaraj.
On Wednesday, police detained West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar and several party members during a protest rally against the renaming of the MGNREGA scheme. The rally headed towards Lok Bhavan to express dissent against the government's decision to change the program's name, perceived as an attempt to dilute its effectiveness.
Amidst opposition protests, the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA, was passed by Parliament. The Congress delegation, led by Sarkar, vehemently opposed the change, burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their demonstration.
Sarkar accused the Modi administration of tarnishing the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Purushottam Shri Ram. He condemned the move as an assault on Gandhi's vision for Gram Swaraj and a Sarvodaya society. Despite requesting a meeting with Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to submit their petition, Congress leaders were unsuccessful. However, detained leaders were eventually released.
(With inputs from agencies.)
