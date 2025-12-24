Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Renaming of MGNREGA in West Bengal

West Bengal Congress chief, Subhankar Sarkar, led a protest rally against the renaming of MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G, accusing the government of diluting the scheme. The protest included burning an effigy of PM Modi. Detained leaders called the renaming an attack on Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of Gram Swaraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:47 IST
Protests Erupt Over Renaming of MGNREGA in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, police detained West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar and several party members during a protest rally against the renaming of the MGNREGA scheme. The rally headed towards Lok Bhavan to express dissent against the government's decision to change the program's name, perceived as an attempt to dilute its effectiveness.

Amidst opposition protests, the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA, was passed by Parliament. The Congress delegation, led by Sarkar, vehemently opposed the change, burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their demonstration.

Sarkar accused the Modi administration of tarnishing the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Purushottam Shri Ram. He condemned the move as an assault on Gandhi's vision for Gram Swaraj and a Sarvodaya society. Despite requesting a meeting with Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to submit their petition, Congress leaders were unsuccessful. However, detained leaders were eventually released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025