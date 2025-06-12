Tragic Case: Justice for a Young Victim
A three-year-old girl in Banda was allegedly raped and later died from her injuries during treatment. The incident, occurring on June 3, led to the arrest of the accused, Sunil Nishad. Authorities plan to enhance charges once the postmortem report is reviewed.
A sombre tragedy unfolded in Banda as a three-year-old girl, allegedly raped, succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Thursday, according to police reports.
The incident took place in a village under the jurisdiction of Chilla police station on June 3. Authorities reported her death at a hospital in Kanpur soon after. Her family cremated her remains, as confirmed by Banda police via their statement on social media platform X.
The young girl was reported missing on June 3 and found the following day in a forested locale. Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal conveyed that the accused, Sunil Nishad, 24, was apprehended after a police encounter and is now in custody. With her passing during medical treatment, additional charges will be contemplated following the reception of the postmortem results, as indicated by officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
