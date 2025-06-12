Global Displacement Crisis: The Strain of Conflict and Underfunding

In a year marked by escalating conflicts, the number of displaced individuals worldwide has exceeded 122 million, according to the U.N. refugee agency. The conflicts in Sudan, Ukraine, and Myanmar are primary contributors to this surge, straining resources amid declining funding, reminiscent of 2015 levels.

The volatility in international relations, coupled with modern warfare, is creating a landscape of acute human suffering. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, highlighted the lack of political leadership as a significant barrier to peace, prolonging these crises and stressing humanitarian efforts.

The situation is further exacerbated by budget cuts from major donors like the U.S. and European nations, prompting fears of increased vulnerability among displaced populations. As resources dwindle, the U.N. warns of heightened risks, especially for women and children, stressing the need for urgent funding to avert a deeper humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)