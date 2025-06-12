Notorious Burglar Nabbed: The Downfall of Sanjay Pahadiya

Sanjay Pahadiya, a notorious criminal wanted for a high-profile robbery in Jaipur amounting to Rs 1 crore, has been apprehended in south Delhi after evading capture for over three years, authorities have confirmed.

Pahadiya was connected to more than 70 criminal cases across multiple states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. He was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 for his capture, initially announced by the Jaipur Police.

The police finally arrested him on June 10 in Sangam Vihar. During interrogation, Pahadiya confessed to his involvement in the 2022 burglary and revealed details about his accomplice, Md Javed alias Ganju, a suspected link to the Rohit Chaudhary gang, wanted in several serious offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)