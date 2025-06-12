Justice Sought in Nairobi as Protests Erupt Over Blogger's Death

In the heart of Nairobi, protests erupted as vehicles were set on fire and crowds clashed with authorities, demonstrating against the death of political blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

Ojwang's recent passing has rekindled concerns over Kenya's security forces, notorious for accusations of extrajudicial actions. President William Ruto's acknowledgment of police involvement shifted public scrutiny onto the authorities, despite initial reports attributing Ojwang's death to suicide.

Demands for justice echoed across the city, with protesters urging Deputy Police Chief Eliud Lagat's resignation. Meanwhile, international bodies have pressed for a transparent investigation, amid autopsy findings indicating foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)