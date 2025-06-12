Germany's Generous Aid: 7 Billion Euros in Military Support for Ukraine
Germany's Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, announced the provision of 7 billion euros in military assistance to Ukraine this year. An additional 1.9 billion euros awaits parliamentary approval. Pistorius made the announcement during his fifth visit to Kyiv amid ongoing war efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:26 IST
- Germany
In a significant development, Germany has extended its military support to Ukraine, reaching a substantial figure of 7 billion euros this year, according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.
During his fifth visit to Kyiv since the conflict's inception, Pistorius highlighted the ongoing commitment and noted that a further 1.9 billion euros is currently pending approval by the German parliament.
The announcement underscores Germany's continued backing for Ukraine, reflecting the broader international efforts to support the nation amidst ongoing hostilities.
