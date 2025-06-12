Left Menu

Brutal Abduction and Murder Over Monetary Dispute Rocks Delhi

Five people have been arrested near Delhi's Swaroop Nagar for the brutal murder of Sonu, alias Sameer Khan, over a financial disagreement. The 25-year-old's naked body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered near a cow shelter. Investigation ongoing as police gather evidence from CCTV footage and phone records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:01 IST
Brutal Abduction and Murder Over Monetary Dispute Rocks Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident in outer north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar has led to the arrest of five individuals, charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man. The victim, identified as Sonu, alias Sameer Khan, was allegedly abducted and murdered following a monetary dispute, police said.

The body, uncovered near a cow shelter, showed multiple trauma injuries, indicating a heinous assault. Police Deputy Commissioner Hareshwar V Swami confirmed that the case's investigation is actively progressing, with evidence sourced from CCTV and call logs.

Witnesses recounted the victim's abduction alongside another individual, who was later freed, with promises of Sameer's release. Five suspects, including the known Sahil and Manish, have been detained, and vehicles linked to the crime have been confiscated as inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025