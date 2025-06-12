Brutal Abduction and Murder Over Monetary Dispute Rocks Delhi
Five people have been arrested near Delhi's Swaroop Nagar for the brutal murder of Sonu, alias Sameer Khan, over a financial disagreement. The 25-year-old's naked body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered near a cow shelter. Investigation ongoing as police gather evidence from CCTV footage and phone records.
A shocking incident in outer north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar has led to the arrest of five individuals, charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man. The victim, identified as Sonu, alias Sameer Khan, was allegedly abducted and murdered following a monetary dispute, police said.
The body, uncovered near a cow shelter, showed multiple trauma injuries, indicating a heinous assault. Police Deputy Commissioner Hareshwar V Swami confirmed that the case's investigation is actively progressing, with evidence sourced from CCTV and call logs.
Witnesses recounted the victim's abduction alongside another individual, who was later freed, with promises of Sameer's release. Five suspects, including the known Sahil and Manish, have been detained, and vehicles linked to the crime have been confiscated as inquiries continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
