Uttar Pradesh Leads Global Efforts Against Child Labour, Expands Social Security
The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar, is observing 'Child Labour Prohibition Week' from June 12 to 19. The state is praised for its model Atal Residential Schools, aimed at providing quality education to children of labourers. The campaign also emphasizes expanding social security coverage.
- Country:
- India
Recognizing an urgent global call to eradicate child labour, the government of Uttar Pradesh is marking 'Child Labour Prohibition Week' from June 12 to 19. Spearheading this initiative is Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar, who participated in an international conference in Geneva to discuss the matter.
The International Labour Organization (ILO) highlighted the need to end child labour. Minister Rajbhar emphasized the state's efforts, showcasing the Atal Residential Schools as a benchmark for international-standard education for labourers' children. He encouraged the global adoption of this model in a bid to prevent child labour worldwide.
In a broader scope, Rajbhar announced a marked increase in India's social security coverage, growing from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, backed by policies for the unorganised sector under PM Modi's leadership. The ILO acknowledged this progress, and Rajbhar addressed the social security needs of India's expanding gig and platform workforce.
ALSO READ
Honoring Veer Savarkar: PM Modi's Tribute to a National Hero
PM Modi and Andhra CM Pay Tributes to NTR on His 102nd Birth Anniversary
PM Modi's Mega Boost for Kanpur: Rs 20,900 Crore Development Surge
Axed Teachers Seek PM Modi's Intervention Amid Recruitment Crisis
PM Modi's Mega Infrastructure Boost to Transform Kanpur