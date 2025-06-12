Uttar Pradesh Leads Global Efforts Against Child Labour, Expands Social Security

Recognizing an urgent global call to eradicate child labour, the government of Uttar Pradesh is marking 'Child Labour Prohibition Week' from June 12 to 19. Spearheading this initiative is Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar, who participated in an international conference in Geneva to discuss the matter.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) highlighted the need to end child labour. Minister Rajbhar emphasized the state's efforts, showcasing the Atal Residential Schools as a benchmark for international-standard education for labourers' children. He encouraged the global adoption of this model in a bid to prevent child labour worldwide.

In a broader scope, Rajbhar announced a marked increase in India's social security coverage, growing from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, backed by policies for the unorganised sector under PM Modi's leadership. The ILO acknowledged this progress, and Rajbhar addressed the social security needs of India's expanding gig and platform workforce.