Haryana's Initiative: Empowering Citizens with Property Ownership
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini distributed shop registries to 250 beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Swamitva Yojana, aiming to empower citizens through property ownership. The scheme has benefited around 6,000 people so far, ensuring that citizens, whether in villages or cities, have full property rights.
In a significant move to empower citizens through property ownership, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini distributed shop registries to 250 eligible beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Swamitva Yojana.
This initiative, held in Panchkula, marks another milestone towards ensuring citizens' property rights, with 6,000 beneficiaries having benefited already.
Addressing the issue of long-standing property ownership struggles in urban areas, Saini emphasized the government's commitment to granting ownership rights to citizens residing in properties for over 20 years.
