Himachal's Empowerment Drive: Himcare Cards & Welfare Boost

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emphasized the broad distribution of Himcare cards for registered construction workers under the state's welfare board. These cards are designed to provide substantial benefits through specific schemes.

In a strategic move, Sukhu pushed for the expedited completion of e-KYC via the Him Parivar Portal. He committed to matching financial assistance rates for higher education with government institution fees, covering courses like PhDs, MBBS, and engineering. Moreover, he prioritized integrating children with disabilities into the Mukhyamantri Sahara Yojana.

Awareness programs addressing drug abuse, spearheaded by the anti-chitta campaign, received considerable attention during the comprehensive review meeting. Statistics from the financial years 2023-2026 revealed significant investment in welfare schemes, with notable figures allocated for pension and marriage assistance programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)