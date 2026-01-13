Left Menu

Himachal's Empowerment Drive: Himcare Cards & Welfare Boost

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that Himcare cards will be issued to all registered construction workers. He urged expediting e-KYC and emphasized financial aid for education. The welfare board's anti-drug abuse campaigns and financial aids, like marriage assistance, were also highlighted in the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:17 IST
The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emphasized the broad distribution of Himcare cards for registered construction workers under the state's welfare board. These cards are designed to provide substantial benefits through specific schemes.

In a strategic move, Sukhu pushed for the expedited completion of e-KYC via the Him Parivar Portal. He committed to matching financial assistance rates for higher education with government institution fees, covering courses like PhDs, MBBS, and engineering. Moreover, he prioritized integrating children with disabilities into the Mukhyamantri Sahara Yojana.

Awareness programs addressing drug abuse, spearheaded by the anti-chitta campaign, received considerable attention during the comprehensive review meeting. Statistics from the financial years 2023-2026 revealed significant investment in welfare schemes, with notable figures allocated for pension and marriage assistance programs.

