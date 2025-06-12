Tunisian Opposition Leader Abir Moussi Sentenced to Two Years
Abir Moussi, a key adversary of Tunisian President Kais Saied, faces a two-year prison sentence for her criticism of the electoral commission. Moussi, the Free Constitutional Party leader, has been detained since 2023 after being arrested at the presidential palace, in an alleged move against opposition politicians.
- Tunisia
Abir Moussi, a prominent figure opposing Tunisian President Kais Saied, has been sentenced to two years in prison. According to Reuters, the sentence was handed down on Thursday for Moussi's criticism of the electoral commission.
Moussi, who leads the Free Constitutional Party, has been in detention since 2023. Her arrest at the entrance of the presidential palace on charges of attempting to incite chaos sparked concern among critics.
The move is perceived by many as an effort to stifle dissent and suppress opposition to the current administration.
