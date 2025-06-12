Turmoil at Gokhale Institute: A Battle of Governance Unfolds

The Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics is embroiled in a significant dispute with its parent body, the Servants of India Society (SIS). The conflict escalated recently with the institute seeking the appointment of an administrator at SIS to resolve governance issues.

Founded by freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale, SIS has been accused of financial mismanagement and failing to support GIPE financially. These allegations include the recent arrest of Milind Deshmukh for the alleged misappropriation of funds during a land deal, as well as allegations of wrongful recruitment by the society's leadership.

In response to the allegations, SIS has denied any wrongdoing and has urged GIPE's chancellor to mediate the situation. This institutional rift highlights underlying financial and administrative tensions, suggesting a need for improved transparency and leadership within both organizations.

