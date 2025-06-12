Telangana Government Reshuffles IAS Officers and Appoints Ministers for District Oversight

The Telangana government has announced a significant reshuffling and appointment of ministers to oversee newly reorganized districts. Following the division of the original 10 districts into 33, ministers were named to ensure effective governance.

The appointments include prominent figures like Ponnam Prabhakar overseeing Hyderabad and D Sridhar Babu for Ranga Reddy. This strategic move aims to streamline administrative functions and enhance local governance across the state.

In a parallel move, notable bureaucratic assignments were made with Shashank Goel appointed as Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and Navin Mittal as Principal Secretary for Energy, reflecting a focused approach on bureaucratic efficiency and strategic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)