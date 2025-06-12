California vs. Trump: Legal Battle Over Military Deployment
California challenges President Trump's deployment of U.S. troops in Los Angeles amidst his immigration crackdown. The state argues the use of military in law enforcement operations violates the law, sparking a national debate. A court hearing in San Francisco seeks to block this military involvement.
California prepares for a legal showdown against the Trump administration in a San Francisco court over the deployment of U.S. troops in Los Angeles. This action follows protests against President Trump's immigration policies across major cities.
Governor Gavin Newsom's objection to Trump's decision has sparked a debate about the military's role in law enforcement. California's lawsuit argues that using Marine and National Guard troops crosses legal boundaries under the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act.
Amidst peaceful protests turning sporadic violence, the state seeks a restraining order to curb military activity in Los Angeles, aiming to redefine the Army's involvement under federal law.
