Daylight Heist: Jeweller's Employee Attacked and Robbed

A startling robbery took place near Kohat Enclave Metro Station, northwest Delhi, where a jeweller's employee was attacked in broad daylight. The 42-year-old victim was robbed of gold and jewellery worth around Rs 40 lakh, according to police officials.

The incident unfolded when the victim, identified as Subhash, and his colleague, Gopal, visited the area to showcase jewellery samples to potential clients. While Gopal was momentarily away, the assailants saw their chance and struck.

In the attack, two unidentified individuals assaulted Subhash with a knife before making off with the valuables. Police have launched an investigation and are working diligently to track down the culprits involved in this brazen crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)