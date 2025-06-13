Tragic Scuffle: Brothers Arrested for Murder in Delhi

In a shocking incident in Delhi, two brothers have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man to death. The tragedy took place following a heated altercation in the Sultanpuri area, as confirmed by the local police on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Naresh, 24, and Dharmendra, 20, both hailing from Sultanpuri, were arrested with the murder weapon recovered from their possession. The distressing event was initially reported to authorities via a PCR call concerning a scuffle in the Jhuggi area of Sultanpuri.

The victim, Munna Singh, worked as a laborer and was declared dead upon reaching a nearby hospital, with doctors citing two fatal stab wounds. According to police investigations, an argument over a personal issue escalated disastrously, leading one of the accused to lethally attack Munna. The brothers were later detained in Mangolpuri, where they reportedly confessed to the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)