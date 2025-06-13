Left Menu

Tragic Scuffle: Brothers Arrested for Murder in Delhi

In Delhi, two brothers were arrested for the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man after a personal dispute in Sultanpuri. The victim, Munna Singh, succumbed to his injuries. The alleged perpetrators, Naresh and Dharmendra, confessed to the crime following their arrest in Mangolpuri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:14 IST
Tragic Scuffle: Brothers Arrested for Murder in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Delhi, two brothers have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man to death. The tragedy took place following a heated altercation in the Sultanpuri area, as confirmed by the local police on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Naresh, 24, and Dharmendra, 20, both hailing from Sultanpuri, were arrested with the murder weapon recovered from their possession. The distressing event was initially reported to authorities via a PCR call concerning a scuffle in the Jhuggi area of Sultanpuri.

The victim, Munna Singh, worked as a laborer and was declared dead upon reaching a nearby hospital, with doctors citing two fatal stab wounds. According to police investigations, an argument over a personal issue escalated disastrously, leading one of the accused to lethally attack Munna. The brothers were later detained in Mangolpuri, where they reportedly confessed to the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025