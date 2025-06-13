Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Push Back in Sumy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian forces are gradually reclaiming territories held by Russian troops in the Sumy region. Conflicting reports persist as both sides claim control of villages. The situation remains tense with ongoing military engagements and advancing positions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:51 IST
Ukrainian Forces Push Back in Sumy

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that Ukrainian forces are making strides to push Russian forces out of the border Sumy region. This follows Kremlin efforts in establishing control in the area since April.

Reports from both Russian and Ukrainian sides confirm the ongoing fierce battles in Sumy, marked by significant Russian air strikes. President Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their efforts, underscoring their incremental success.

However, concrete evidence of Ukrainian advancements has not been presented. As tensions persist, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak and military bloggers stress caution and report on the dynamic situation close to Ukrainian borders.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025