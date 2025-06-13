On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that Ukrainian forces are making strides to push Russian forces out of the border Sumy region. This follows Kremlin efforts in establishing control in the area since April.

Reports from both Russian and Ukrainian sides confirm the ongoing fierce battles in Sumy, marked by significant Russian air strikes. President Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their efforts, underscoring their incremental success.

However, concrete evidence of Ukrainian advancements has not been presented. As tensions persist, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak and military bloggers stress caution and report on the dynamic situation close to Ukrainian borders.