Pentagon Approves $215 Million Missile Sale to Netherlands

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned the sale of joint air-to-ground missiles to the Netherlands, valued at approximately $215 million. Lockheed Martin Corp is designated as the main contractor for this transaction.

The U.S. State Department has authorized a significant military sale to the Netherlands, marking a new phase in defense cooperation between the two nations. The deal, valued at $215 million, involves the potential sale of joint air-to-ground missiles, according to the Pentagon's announcement on Thursday.

Lockheed Martin Corp, a major defense contractor, will serve as the principal supplier of these advanced missile systems. The approval indicates a continued commitment to strengthening military capabilities and alliances within the NATO framework.

This transaction underscores the strategic partnership between the United States and the Netherlands, aiming to enhance the latter's defense readiness and operational capabilities amid evolving global security challenges.

