Trump's Call for Diplomatic Resolution on Iran
President Donald Trump reaffirmed the United States' commitment to resolving the Iran nuclear issue through diplomatic means. However, he emphasized that Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions for such negotiations to progress. Trump communicated this stance via his Truth Social platform, directing his administration to engage in diplomatic talks with Iran.
Updated: 13-06-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 02:48 IST
President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated the United States' dedication to finding a diplomatic solution to the Iran nuclear issue.
In a message on his Truth Social platform, Trump called for Iran to renounce its ambitions to build a nuclear weapon before negotiations can proceed.
"My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran," Trump stated, suggesting that Iran has the potential to be a "Great Country" once it abandons nuclear aspirations.
