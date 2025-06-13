Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: A New Era for North Korean Warships

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch ceremony of a repaired warship initially damaged during its first launch. Despite setbacks, Kim stressed the restoration had not stalled naval enhancements, promising more destroyers next year. He emphasized strengthening maritime power in response to U.S. provocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 04:03 IST
Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: A New Era for North Korean Warships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present for the launch of a repaired warship, initially damaged during its first attempt, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

Satellite imagery previously indicated ongoing repairs of the 5,000-ton destroyer, which partially capsized in May. Kim had labeled the incident a "criminal act" and directed its restoration before a June party meeting. Despite the setback, Kim confirmed that the restoration had not hindered North Korea's naval ambitions, with plans in motion to construct two additional 5,000-ton destroyers in the upcoming year.

Kim also called for a strengthened maritime military presence in the Pacific Ocean, citing provocations from the U.S. and its allies. He warned adversaries of North Korea's growing naval capabilities, suggesting future operations in the Pacific as part of a broader military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025