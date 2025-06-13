Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: A New Era for North Korean Warships

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present for the launch of a repaired warship, initially damaged during its first attempt, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

Satellite imagery previously indicated ongoing repairs of the 5,000-ton destroyer, which partially capsized in May. Kim had labeled the incident a "criminal act" and directed its restoration before a June party meeting. Despite the setback, Kim confirmed that the restoration had not hindered North Korea's naval ambitions, with plans in motion to construct two additional 5,000-ton destroyers in the upcoming year.

Kim also called for a strengthened maritime military presence in the Pacific Ocean, citing provocations from the U.S. and its allies. He warned adversaries of North Korea's growing naval capabilities, suggesting future operations in the Pacific as part of a broader military strategy.

