Left Menu

Nationwide Protests Ignite Over ICE Raids and Trump's Immigration Policies

Protests are erupting across the United States in response to federal immigration raids, intensified by President Trump's immigration enforcement policies. Demonstrations, some leading to clashes with police, occurred in cities including Las Vegas, Chicago, and Seattle. A federal judge issued a restraining order against Trump's deployment of National Guard troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 13-06-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 07:01 IST
Nationwide Protests Ignite Over ICE Raids and Trump's Immigration Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Across the United States, protests against federal immigration enforcement raids have intensified, fueled by opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Demonstrators in numerous cities are planning major rallies this weekend.

While many protests have been peaceful, there have been instances of clashes, resulting in hundreds of arrests. Police in cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, and Seattle have faced off with protestors, at times using tear gas and rubber bullets.

In response to escalating tensions, a federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order enforcing President Trump to return control of National Guard troops back to California, arguing his actions were illegal and unconstitutional.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025