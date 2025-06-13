Nationwide Protests Ignite Over ICE Raids and Trump's Immigration Policies
Protests are erupting across the United States in response to federal immigration raids, intensified by President Trump's immigration enforcement policies. Demonstrations, some leading to clashes with police, occurred in cities including Las Vegas, Chicago, and Seattle. A federal judge issued a restraining order against Trump's deployment of National Guard troops.
- Country:
- United States
Across the United States, protests against federal immigration enforcement raids have intensified, fueled by opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Demonstrators in numerous cities are planning major rallies this weekend.
While many protests have been peaceful, there have been instances of clashes, resulting in hundreds of arrests. Police in cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, and Seattle have faced off with protestors, at times using tear gas and rubber bullets.
In response to escalating tensions, a federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order enforcing President Trump to return control of National Guard troops back to California, arguing his actions were illegal and unconstitutional.
