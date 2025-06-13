Global Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites
Israel launched military strikes against Iran, targeting nuclear sites and military leaders. The operation, called a 'decisive moment' by Israeli PM Netanyahu, has drawn international condemnation and concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East.
In a bold and controversial move, Israel launched strikes on Iranian soil on Friday, targeting key nuclear facilities, missile factories, and military commanders. The action was described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a 'decisive moment in Israel's history,' sparking widespread international reactions.
Iran has vowed to retaliate, insisting that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes. Meanwhile, global leaders, including the U.S., the UK, and Australia, have voiced concerns, urging restraint and diplomacy to avoid further destabilizing the volatile region.
The United Nations and other countries have condemned the attack, with calls for de-escalation and dialogue. As tensions mount, fears of a broader conflict loom, underscoring the delicate balance of power in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
