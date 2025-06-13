Left Menu

Unwarned Ally: Israel's Stance on France as Iran Strikes Unfold

Israel did not inform France in advance of its strikes on Iran, reflecting a shift in their alliance. Israeli Ambassador Joshua Zarka indicated these operations aim to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions and would continue for days. The decision highlights a recent distance between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:35 IST
In a shift reflecting their changing diplomatic dynamics, Israel launched strikes on Iran without notifying France, a formerly close ally. Israeli Ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, mentioned on Friday that the operations are set to continue for several days with the goal of neutralizing Iran's nuclear program.

Zarka, who once led the Iran dossier at the Israeli foreign ministry, explained on RTL radio that France no longer holds the same strategic position in Israel's eyes to merit advance warning of such military operations. This marks a noticeable shift in their traditionally strong alliance.

The increasing tensions come amid efforts by Israel to counteract Iran's nuclear developments, asserting a more autonomous approach despite the historical partnership with France. The strikes indicate a recalibration of alliances as Israel prioritizes its national security objectives.

