Germany Briefed on Israel's Iran Strike Beforehand

Reports suggest that the German government was informed of Israel's military action against Iran shortly before it took place. According to Spiegel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made contact with German Chancellor Friederich Merz around 0030 GMT.

The nature of the briefing details remains undisclosed. However, this high-level communication underscores the intense geopolitical coordination between nations in dealing with sensitive security operations.

Despite requests from Reuters, the chancellery has not provided a clear response regarding the briefing, highlighting a lack of transparency on such critical international matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)