Germany Briefed on Israel's Iran Strike Beforehand

The German government was reportedly briefed about Israel’s attack on Iran shortly before it occurred. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed German Chancellor Friederich Merz by phone. Germany's chancellery has not confirmed this report despite inquiries from Reuters.

Reports suggest that the German government was informed of Israel's military action against Iran shortly before it took place. According to Spiegel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made contact with German Chancellor Friederich Merz around 0030 GMT.

The nature of the briefing details remains undisclosed. However, this high-level communication underscores the intense geopolitical coordination between nations in dealing with sensitive security operations.

Despite requests from Reuters, the chancellery has not provided a clear response regarding the briefing, highlighting a lack of transparency on such critical international matters.

