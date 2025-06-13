Britain's Military Stance Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Britain is currently not extending military support to Israel following recent tensions with Iran, as reported by two British media outlets on Friday.

The Times newspaper highlighted that, according to defense sources, no British military aid was extended to Israel as of Friday morning. Similarly, Sky News reported that British warplanes are not involved in the defense of Israeli airspace, although this could change if the situation escalates.

In a prior incident in October 2024, when Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel, Britain responded by deploying two fighter jets and an air-to-air refueling tanker to prevent escalation. However, these jets did not engage any targets. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged restraint and diplomacy between the two nations, affirming that Britain was not part of Israel's overnight strikes against Iran. The UK's foreign office and Ministry of Defence have yet to comment on Britain's potential role in safeguarding Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)