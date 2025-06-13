Left Menu

Bihar's Call for Help: Identifying Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

The Bihar government launched a helpline urging residents to provide information about victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. An Air India flight bound for London crashed, killing 241 of 242 on board. The helpline aims to assist victims from Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bihar government has initiated a helpline to gather information about victims of the recent Ahmedabad plane crash linked to the state.

On Thursday, an Air India flight en route to London tragically collided with a medical college complex shortly after departing Ahmedabad airport, leading to 241 fatalities among the 242 passengers.

The Disaster Management Department has called for residents to report any known victims from Bihar via helplines 0612-2294204, 0612-2294205, or 1070, pledging support for affected individuals from the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

