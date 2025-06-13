Bihar's Call for Help: Identifying Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

The Bihar government has initiated a helpline to gather information about victims of the recent Ahmedabad plane crash linked to the state.

On Thursday, an Air India flight en route to London tragically collided with a medical college complex shortly after departing Ahmedabad airport, leading to 241 fatalities among the 242 passengers.

The Disaster Management Department has called for residents to report any known victims from Bihar via helplines 0612-2294204, 0612-2294205, or 1070, pledging support for affected individuals from the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)