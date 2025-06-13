Heartbreak and Hope: Ukraine's Emotional Return of War Remains

Volodymyr Umanets, a 69-year-old security guard, faces uncertainty as Ukraine and Russia embark on a prisoner of war and body remains exchange. He is anxiously waiting for news of his son Sergiy, who went missing in combat in December 2023.

Russia has started transferring remains of Ukrainian soldiers, with reports of around 1,212 sets exchanged so far. Though hopeful Sergiy might be alive, Umanets acknowledged that his son's remains might be among those returned. He provided a DNA sample, an identification method used due to challenges like explosion-related body disintegration.

Forensic experts seek to identify remains through bone fractures and dental records, while allegations from Ukraine about Russia's mishandling of bodies continue. Both nations have accused each other of delaying exchanges, complicating the arduous identification process for grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)