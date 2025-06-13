Global Mourning: Tragedy Strikes Air India Flight AI 171
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba extended condolences over the Air India AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 265 people. The flight to London struck a medical college complex. Ishiba conveyed sorrow to Prime Minister Modi and also sent messages to the UK, Portugal, and Canada, reflecting global grief.
- Country:
- Japan
In a tragic accident, Air India flight AI 171 crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of 265 people. The ill-fated aircraft, en route to London, collided with a medical college complex, leading to widespread devastation.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a statement, Ishiba conveyed his nation's grief, emphasizing the loss of precious lives.
Ishiba also reached out to the governments of the UK, Portugal, and Canada, acknowledging the global impact of the tragedy. Among the 242 passengers, 241 succumbed to the crash, with victims hailing from India, the UK, Canada, and Portugal.
