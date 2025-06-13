Left Menu

Diplomatic Plea for Peace: Germany Calls for De-escalation

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the need for de-escalation between Israel and Iran. During a visit to Cairo, he advocated for renewed negotiations to prevent further tensions, expressing reluctance to visit Israel or Jordan at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:35 IST
Diplomatic Plea for Peace: Germany Calls for De-escalation
  • Germany

In a call for peace, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the importance of de-escalation in the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Speaking from Cairo, Wadephul urged all involved parties to return to the negotiating table to find a peaceful resolution.

Wadephul, currently on a planned trip to the Middle East, is set to meet with his Egyptian counterpart to further discuss the regional situation. However, he expressed reservations about continuing his trip to Israel or Jordan amid the current tensions.

"I will consider this further this afternoon and will then be able to comment on it," Wadephul noted on Friday, highlighting the ongoing assessment of the situation.

